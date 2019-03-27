Kenya: Olunga Gets Pleasant Birthday Surprise From Club Mates in Japan

Michael Olunga's Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol surprised the Harambee Stars striker with a birthday cake in training on Tuesday as he turned 25.

Olunga was all smiles as he celebrated with hugs and handshakes following congratulatory messages from his teammates on the joyous occasion.

"Thank you, Lord for this far you have brought me. Happy birthday to me," Olunga posted on Twitter.

Apart from the club's thoughtful gesture, the lanky forward also received goodwill messages from many of his fans on social media.

Kenyans will also be excited to learn that Olunga has resumed training after missing Harambee Stars match against Ghana in Accra on Sunday through injury.