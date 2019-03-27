Rwanda: Ugandan Politician Faults Museveni Government on Strained Rwanda Ties

Dennis Mukasa Mbidde, a Ugandan member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), has blamed his country for the current crisis between Uganda and Rwanda.

The MP told The New Times in a phone interview that Uganda's decision to remain tight-lipped on the many allegations brought forth by Rwanda only serves to exacerbate the situation.

Among the accusations that Rwanda has put forth - both in writing and through meetings - include the fact that Uganda continues to harbour Rwandan dissidents whose intention is to destabilise Rwanda.

Uganda has also been accused of harassing, abducting and torturing innocent Rwandans and engaging in economic sabotage against Rwanda, through impounding Rwandan cargo with no justification.

All these allegations have been brought to the attention of senior Ugandan officials, including President Yoweri Museveni but no action has been taken, Kigali says.

"I get angry that, first of all, Uganda is deciding to treat this matter as a public relations item. An item where, for example, our media houses have been mobilised to depict the matter as laughable, and presenting the border issues as the origin of the problem," Mbidde said.

The border issue, Mbidde said, "has nothing to do with the minimal explanation (by Kampala) of trade relations between the two countries. It has nothing to do with the economics."

The Government of Rwanda has on several occasions said that it has raised concerns of Rwandans being held incommunicado in Ugandan prisons in vain.

President Kagame has also met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on at least three occasions over the same issues.

The failure by Uganda to even reply to diplomatic notes, Mbidde said, does not help the situation."This is something we must fight," he noted.

The Ugandan politician told The New Times that he is planning to move a motion at EALA for members to look into the issue.

He said he will propose the creation of an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter and propose recommendations.

"If for some reason I am stopped from moving the motion I'll resign," he said.

Mbidde added that Uganda's continued siding with Rwandan dissidents that have bases in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is a threat to regional peace and security.

Among the groups that Uganda has been accused of working closely with (also confirmed by a recent UN Report) include Rwanda National Congress, whose head of diplomacy, Charlotte Mukankusi, recently met with President Museveni at State House.

Mbidde also said he intends to write a letter to President Museveni seeking permission to visit all "these East African brothers in prison".

The Rwandan government has said that scores of Rwandan nationals are held in Ugandan prisons and ungazetted detention centres, while many others have irregularly been deported.

Victims of these arrests who have since returned home have recounted their ordeal at the hands of Ugandan intelligence and security services, who have been accused of working with agents of armed groups opposed to Kigali to arrest Rwandans.