26 March 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to Japan

A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on four-day working visit to Japan at an invitation of Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Taro Kono.

The delegation will hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Japanese officials on issues of interest to both countries.

At a reception held in honor of the Eritrean delegation under the theme "Building a Bridge between Japan and Eritrea", Japanese officials and members of Parliament expressed Japan's readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries and commended the positive developments in the Horn of Africa.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh also expressed Eritrea's readiness to develop bilateral ties with Japan.

The Eritrean delegation also visited fish processing plant and was provided briefing.

It is to be recalled that senior Eritrean delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh attended the 4th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IV) held in Tokyo in 2018.

