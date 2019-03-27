Eritrea: 42nd Anniversary of Liberation of Nakfa Observed

The 42nd anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa was observed on 23 March with enthusiasm featuring various activities.

At the event in which Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, other Government officials, members of the "Jemahir" association and thousands of residents attended, artistic performances featuring the heroic feat demonstrated in the struggle to liberate Nakfa, cultural as well as sports activities were conducted.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Saleh Osman, PFDJ secretary in Nakfa sub zone, stated that the 42nd anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa was observed at an era of peace and underscored that the objective of the observance is to transfer the noble values of the liberation struggle to the young generation and thereby safeguard the national sovereignty.

Mr. Yakob Idris, administrator of Nakfa sub-zone on his part pointing out that the prevailing peace is the outcome of the resilience and perseverance of the Government and people of Eritrea, called for its sustainability until our vision reaches to its fruition.