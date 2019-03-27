Rwanda, Malawi Police Forces Sign Cooperation Pact

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise their cooperation in various policing disciplines.

The agreement was signed on March 26, between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting Malawian counterpart, Rodney Jose.

The signing was held on the sidelines of Kigali International Conference Declaration (KICD) Annual General Meeting that started on March 25, in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe.

The pact, according to Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the Rwandan police spokesperson, provides partnership in areas of training and information sharing.

"Rwanda National Police and Malawi Police Service have been working together and the MoU formalised this bilateral cooperation in capacity building and training in particular, and exchange of best practices in security, among others," CP Kabera said.

He added: "The bilateral cooperation provides for free flow of information between the two police institutions in tracking down criminals, and the two Police Chiefs committed to make this partnership a success."

Rwandan police has signed over 30 MoUs under bilateral arrangements and about 10 others under multilateral frameworks.

Since its creation in the year 2000, RNP has joined and actively participated in regional and international police groupings like Interpol, the EAPCCO, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA, and East African Community Northern Corridor Integration Projects (EAC-NCIP), and engaged in peacekeeping missions.

The 7th KICD conference is being held under the theme: "Combating child exploitation and gender-based violence: the role of security organs and community."

The meeting brought together 33 member states, regional police cooperation organisations; SARPCCO, EAPCCO, WAPCCO and CAPCCO, Scotland Police, as well as other regional and international organisations.

It focused mainly on highlighting and reaffirming the role and responsibilities of security agencies, such as the police, military and correctional services in responding to the pressing issues of violence against women and girls on the African continent.