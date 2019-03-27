26 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan-Italy political committee to meet, in Rome, Tuesday

Khartoum, Mar.26 (SUNA) - The 8th session of the Sudanese-Italian political committee will be held, today, Tuesday in the the Italian capital of Rome.

The committee will discuss all issues of bilateral cooperation, top of which, the practical steps for promotion of the bilateral relations in all fields as the two sides wil exchange briefing on internal and regional developments to deepen the mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has earlier, hosted the fifth session of the political consultation committee between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Sudan and Spain, at the level of the general directors of the two ministries.

