27 March 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kayumba Joins AFC Leopards on Loan

By Jejje Muhinde

Kenyan giants AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of Rwanda international centre-back Soter Kayumba from Sofapaka on a short-term loan.

The 13-time Kenyan champions are 13th-placed on the 18-team Kenya Premier League table with 19 points from 18 matches this term.

Former AS Kigali skipper Kayumba, 25, has been turning out for league rivals Sofapaka since joining the club last October.

According to a statement from Sofapaka, the player has struggled to hold a first-team place under head coach John Baraza.

At the Leopards, Kayumba links up with Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbungo who was signed as the club's head coach last month.

