Liberia: 'Police Raid' At Sime Darby!

-As ERU Carries Out Random Search

It is said that if the scaring of the birds does not end, the banging of the log cannot also end.

And so, it was the case early Tuesday morning on March 26, 2019 when officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Emergency Response Unit (ERU) reportedly entered the operation areas of the Malaysian oil giant company, Sime Darby at about 4:00AM local time and began bursting and opening private homes in search of alleged stolen palm nuts or branches perceived to be harvested from the company's plantation.

According to an ELBC Correspondent in the area, the men are reported to have entered the homes of private individuals within the operation areas of the company both in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties as early at 4:00AM in search of alleged stolen palm believed to be in the possession of residents of the areas.

He quoted the residents as telling reporters that when the ERU officers arrived in the area, "they started bursting and entering in the homes of people, asking them to show where the alleged stolen palm branches and palm nuts were,"?

When asked as to what was wrong or going on, the residents quoted the ERU officers as telling them that they were acting on the order of their bosses in relation to a reported complaint sent to the Government of Liberia on allegation of illegally harvesting the palm of the company for their personal economic benefit.

In recent time, the company has suffered losses as a result of theft at its company at the hands of unknown men who have been bent on illegally harvesting the company's palm; while at the same time wounding security personnel of the company on numerous occasions.

It is alleged that based on the complaints from Sime Darby that the Police acting to retrieve and protect the company's properties and investment made so far over the years.

Though no official statements were released to the public on the media report from the Police and authorities of the company, but several prominent citizens of the two counties have already condemned the actions of the Police.

Bomi County Electoral District number one Representative and the county Superintendent as well as other individuals described it as 'barbaric, unfair and brutal,' the actions of the Police to ELBC reporter in Bomi County, adding that they were not aware of the situation.

The raid is said to have taken officers of the ERU to several towns and villages within Bomi and Cape Counties.

Some of the areas visited include, Tama, Johnson Farm, Gayah Hill, a situation that has caused many to flee their homes for fear of being harassed or falsely accused.