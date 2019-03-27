Liberia: Lawyer Seeks Supreme Court Intervention

A Liberian lawyer, Cllr. Juma Karnley is seeking the Supreme Court intervention to suspend the Resident Judge of Bomi County, Judge Williams Sando for allegedly flogging and jailing him.

The communication came a day after the National Association of Prosecutors of Liberia called on both the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and Supreme Court to investigate circumstances surrounding Cllr. Juma Karnley's incident.

Recently, Cllr. Juma Karnley, County Attorney of Bomi County was allegedly flogged and reprimanded at the Bomi County Central Prison under the order of the Resident Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, Williams Sando for refusing to appear in Court to respond to contempt charge.

In a complaint seeking for the Judge suspension, submitted to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, he pleaded with the high priest of the Supreme Court to surrender Judge Sando to the Judicial Integrity Committee for investigation in connection with his (Judge Sando) March 19, 2019 action.

Cllr. Karnley's March 22, 2019 communication to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor further mentioned that Judge Sando acted on a mere letter of complaint addressed to him (Judge Sando) by Alieu Siryon who initiated a self-crafted debt in the tone of US$2,000.00 action against his client Mohammed Fofana and subsequently summoned him (Fofana) to appear the next day to answer to the complaint.

"Mohammed Fofana requested that I accompany him to the Judge the next day so that I could give a vivid explanation of the matter to guide him since I was previously involved in the handling of the criminal suit between the two parties, but Judge Sando refused to give me audience and elected to proceed with the action," Bomi County Attorney Karnley explained.

The County Attorney added that, the Judge ordered Fofana to paid the money and be detained at the Tubmanburg Central Prison without being represented by any counsel thus denying his client the opportunity to be heard.

The Bomi County Attorney is further seeking for separate investigation for about five judicial officers as a result of the involvement claiming that if Judge Sando's action is left unchecked, it could serve as precedence for other judicial authorities to humiliate and subjugate prosecutors elsewhere in the country.