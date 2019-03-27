Liberia: LINLEA President Cecil Griffiths Wants Robust Programs

-To Deal With Security Risk Issues

In the wake of the constant lawless behavior by some young people across Liberia, the President of the Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA), Cecil Griffiths said it is about time to formulate a more robust and comprehensive program with relevant stakeholders to help address the increasing waves of lawlessness by some Liberians.

Such programs; he indicated will look at the issues of peace, human rights, democracy and development.

Mr. Griffiths said mob violence or Justice, Arson attacks, human, children and women rights abuses, the ransacking of police stations and more are all testimonies that the security of the country is at risk.

He said he has observed that there is too much of tension in the country and it is now necessary to build social cohesion as well as working together to build Liberia for the betterment of the state.

The LINLEA boss told reporters Tuesday that though there were significant efforts made during the security sector reform process, yet there are few challenges still need to be addressed.

As part of plans from their initiative, he added that they will work with law enforcers and artists to draw out new implementable programs to help build and as well deal with the minds of some challenged people in a drive to secure the peace process.

Mr. Griffiths at the same time challenged the Liberia National Police to be more robust in arresting, investigating and prosecuting people caught in lawless act to help avoid the increasing waves of violence activities in the country.

He said people should be more civil and diligent on how to address their leaders on issues of national concern, noting that negative criticisms on the media is not the best and perfect way out.

The Security expert also calls on government to be more robust in addressing conflict related issues of Liberia.

He said Liberia is still in the state of tension despite the end of the civil war due to several issues which he noted should be addressed in a timely manner for the safety and protection of Liberia's peace and growing democracy. Contributed by Julius Konton