Somalia: AMISOM Honours Police Officers Who Concluded Their Tour of Duty in Somalia

Forty Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia have been honoured by the leadership of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), for their invaluable contribution to the professional growth of Somali police officers.

A medal award ceremony was held in their honour, in the Somali capital Mogadishu today.

"AMISOM appreciates you for the services you have rendered with dedication and loyalty over the past one year," AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, who is also the Acting Police Commissioner, Rex Dundun, told the outgoing IPOs, who were responsible for training and mentorship programmes in various police stations in the Horn of Africa country.

DCP Dundun noted that the officers had also learned and gained valuable exposure from their counterparts.

The senior police officer hailed Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) to AMISOM, for nominating personnel with special skills, to share their expertise and experiences with their counterparts in Somalia.

Inspector Janet Musau from Kenya, who is among the officers leaving the country after a year's tour of duty, expressed confidence at the level of training given to the Somali Police Force by the IPOs.

"We have done our best in mentoring the Somali Police Force and we are proud we are leaving them adept at policing and patrols," she said.

Inspector Amadu Kargbo, from Sierra Leone, echoed similar sentiments. He described his tour of duty in the country as a unique and rewarding experience.

The IPOs received medals and certificates in acknowledgement of their exceptional performance and diligence at work.

AMISOM Police plays a critical role in ensuring that the Somali Police Force is adequately capacitated and capable of taking full charge of policing activities in the country.