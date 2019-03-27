Somalia Stands With Syria in Golan Heights Row

AN IRON DOME antimissile system is installed near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Golan Heights . (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Somalia government says Golan Heights is a Syrian territory illegally occupied by Israel, considers Trump's decision as null and void.

The statement ends speculations as to why the government has recalled it's ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council after she abstained to vote on a resolution condemning the Israeli occupation of Golan Heights.

Ambassador Faduna Abdullahi Mohamed was summoned to Mogadishu by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The UNHRC voted 26-16 on Friday to condemn Israel's "occupation" of the Golan Heights.

Somalia was among 5 countries that abstained from voting which came one day after US President Donald Trump said the United States would recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan. Israel annexed the Golan in 1981 after capturing it from Syria in 1967. Trump's comments make the US the first country to recognize that annexation.