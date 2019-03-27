Somalia: International Partners Laud Reforms in Security Sector

The international partners on Tuesday welcomed reforms in Somalia's security sector to help flush out the al-Shabab militant group.

The partners from the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Britain, and the United States welcomed the initiative by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to brief them on reforms in the security sector and the government's plans to continue to improve security.

"We believe the full implementation of these reforms will contribute to stability and prosperity for the Somali people and the wider region," the partners said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

They called on the stakeholders to support and coordinate collective efforts to help the government and people of Somalia achieve security, economic and political reforms through an inclusive dialogue process.

"We are encouraged by the determination of the Federal Government of Somalia to implement necessary security, economic and political reforms, and we underline our support for this work," they said.

The partners said they looked forward to the important decisions in the context of continued support to African Union Mission in Somalia as it transfers security responsibilities to Somali-owned security.

The AU mission is supporting the transition through the priority tasks including securing main supply routes, securing key population centers, mentor and assist Somali security forces, both military and police, in close collaboration with UN Assistance Mission in Somalia.