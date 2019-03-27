Kenya/Egypt: Cecafa Region Teams Going to Compete in Egypt - Migne

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne believes that teams in the Cecafa region are on the upward trajectory in the world of football.

This comes after the region produced four teams among the 24 qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania all made it to the 24-team competition slated for Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

While Uganda topped group "L" on 13 points, Tanzania had to wait until the last qualification match to book their slot with a 3-0 over Cranes to finish second in the same group on eight points.

Kenya headed into the final round away to Ghana topping group "F" but after a 1-0 defeat in Accra on Saturday, Migne's troops settled for second position on seven points, one below leaders four-time continental champions, Ghana.

The Swallows of Burundi came second in group "C" on 10 points, four below Mali who topped the standings.

"We will see in the next Afcon some exciting derbies from this region," said Migne.

"It means East African football is slowly coming back but we need to confirm at this tournament what level we are in football wise. It will be difficult but we should not go to participate but compete."

FRANCE CAMP

Both Uganda and Kenya are set to camp in France ahead of this showpiece.

Harambee Stars depart for the West European country on May 26 for three weeks before connecting to Cairo.

The draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 12 in Cairo.

"I will follow every player every week and some more interesting new players in the next two months because you never know, some who have been outstanding in the qualifiers can be injured."

"I have in mind a list of 30-32 players but I will keep 26 for France camp thereafter reduce the number to final 23," revealed the 46-year-old Frenchman who has two wins, a draw and a loss in four competitive matches.

Overall, the Frenchman - who replaced Belgian Paul Put May last year - has led Stars in 11 matches; winning six, four defeats and a draw.