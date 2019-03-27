Gambia: 2019 SJAG National Sports Awards Nominees Unveiled

The nominees for the 10th edition of the National Sports Awards Gala Night, organised by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has been unveiled.
The final three nominees for the different categories were preceded by a proper scrutiny and justification of nominees identified by sports journalists.
The winners will be announced on 20th April 2019 at the Coco Ocean Hotel in Bijilo.
The awards night is meant to celebrate past and present sports personalities. Just like the previous editions, this year's event is expected to be graced by sports and non- sports personalities from within and outside the country. The event will also witness the awarding of veterans sports personalities.
Below are the categories and nominees.
Best Female Team of The Year
Red Scorpions Football Team
Armed Forces Volleyball Team
GAF Beach Volleyball Team
Best Female Coach
Chorro Mbenga- Red Scorpions Female Football Team
Mariama Bom Sowe- National Female Team
Mariama Sallah- National Athletics Team
Outstanding Senior School in Sports
Bottrop Senior School
The Gambia Senior School
Essau Senior School
Male Coach of The Year
Saul Kuyateh- Gamtel/Gamcel
Matarr Mboge- National U-20 Coach
Pa Barrow- Coach, National Beach Volleyball Team
5. Best Referee of the Year
To be identified by the GFF's Referees' Committee, for consideration by the association.
Best Female Athlete
Adama Tamba- Red Scorpions
Abie Kujabi- GAF Volleyball Team
Ola Buwaro - Athlete
Best Male Team of the Year
Gamtel FC
SK East Male Volleyball Team
2018 U-20 WAFU Team
8. Best Local-based Athlete
Adama Tamba (Red Scorpions)
Bubacarr Jallow (Gamtel)
Wrestler Hoyantan (Club Ndongo Ceesay)
9. Best Foreign-Based Athlete
Faye Njie- Judoka (Finland)
Musa Barrow- Atlanta (Italy)
Omar Colley- Sampdoria