Gambia: Banjul North NAM Receives £34,000 Worth of Vocational Items

The Rotary Club of Fajara through the Royden Revolve Rotary in UK donated a sum of 34,000 pounds worth of Technical Items to the National Assembly Member for Banjul North.

The official handing over was held on Tuesday 26th March 2019, at a local hotel in Bijilo.

Ousman Sillah National Assembly Member for Banjul North said these items are meant for the proposed Crab Island Technical and Vocational Educational Training Center in Banjul.

He said this is the second time the rotary club is donating such items which includes tools, equipment and furniture for the proposed crab island technical school.

"These items came in a container which is at the ports and costing 34,000 pounds", adding that the crab Island is in process and hopefully before the end of this year, it will be completed" Hon Sillah underscored.

He said Crab Island is an initiative he is promoting as a National Assembly Member of Banjul North towards promoting the welfare of young people in the Gambia.

He added his targets are those young people who drop out of school and others who have no way of furthering their education as well as back-way returnees who are doing nothing.

He added, "I want to promote the welfare of the youths so that they can in the future be meaningful people in the society."

Taryn Waddell President of Rotary Club Royden Revolve expressed commitment to continuing supporting such initiatives in future.

Minyan Jobe, Assitant Governor Rotrary District 9101 said last year, they donated such items to the Crab Island initiative and they will continue such initiatives for the benefit of the youths of the Gambia.

Adama Jimba Jobe Deputy Permanent Secretary of MOBSE said everyone has a role to play especially when it comes to the welfare of young people.

"This Crab Island initiative is to promote the welfare of young people so that they can help themselves and be independent in future." The DPS noted.