South Africa: Four Arrested in Limpopo for Issuing False Roadworthy Certificates

Four officials have been arrested at a vehicle testing station in Musina, Limpopo on allegations that they fraudulently issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that they never physically tested, according to a statement by Arrive Alive.

The arrests followed months of investigation by members of the Hawks, the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The four suspects - three vehicle examiners and a cashier - were arrested at Thusalushaka Testing Station and will be facing charges of fraud and corruption.

It is alleged that the officials colluded in using the identity particulars of a 60-year-old man to generate roadworthy certificates for scores of vehicles that were never brought to the testing station for examination. Investigations showed that the man was not even aware his particulars were being used in this manner.

Documents and computers were seized during the raid at the testing station.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's court on Wednesday.

A similar raid was conducted at the same testing station in December last year, where two officials were arrested. They were released on bail and are expected to make another court appearance on April 29.

Vehicle roadworthiness is one of the major contributors to road crashes and fatalities in South Africa. Raids like these would assist in reducing this threat in the forthcoming Easter period, according to the statement.

Source: News24