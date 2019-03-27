Somalia: International Partners Back Security Sector Reforms

The United Nations, African Union, European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have welcomed the initiative by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to brief partners on reforms in the security sector and the Government's plans to continue to improve security.

"We are encouraged by the determination of the Federal Government of Somalia to implement necessary security, economic and political reforms, and we underline our support for this work", reads a joint press statement.

The organizations said look forward to a further discussion at the Somalia Roundtable to be held during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington in April.

"We also look forward to important decisions in the context of continued support to AMISOM as it transfers security responsibilities to Somali-owned security"

We believe the full implementation of these reforms will contribute to stability and prosperity for the Somali people and the wider region. We encourage stakeholders to support and coordinate collective efforts to help the Government and people of Somalia achieve these reforms through an inclusive dialogue process.