South Africa: Warriors Welcome Back Key Players for Dolphins SF

Cape Town — The Warriors have welcomed back a number of key players for their Momentum One-Day Cup semi-final against the Dolphins at Kingsmead.

Coach Rivash Gobind feels very confident in his team, having come off a 9-wicket victory over the Cape Cobras on Wednesday last week.

Having his Proteas players, Sinethemba Qeshile and Lutho Sipamla back in the squad for selection and Andrew Birch back from injury gives him a full squad from which to select his team for this important clash.

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts, fresh off back to back 50's from both games last week, against the Dolphins and the Cobras respectively, states his positivity heading into the MODC play-offs saying, "when we play at our best, we win our games."

The Warriors have had success playing in Durban over the past couple of seasons but given that the last encounter between the two sides ended in a 9-wicket victory for the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth, the Warriors know that they cannot underestimate the Dolphins.

Warriors squad:

Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Yaseen Vallie, Onke Nyaku, Sithembile Langa, Thomas Kaber, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Lesiba Ngoepe, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais

Source: Sport24