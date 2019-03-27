South Africa: Princess Irene Buthelezi to Be Buried On Friday

Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi, the wife of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

Her funeral service will be held at Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal. The service will begin at 10:00.Speaking on behalf of its leader, the party acknowledged and appreciated the many messages of support and condolences that are flowing in.

It advised those who wished to send messages of condolence, email lyndithw@ifp.co.za. Flowers may be sent to the IFP office in Ulundi.

Princess Irene died on Monday following a long and difficult illness.

She had been married to the IFP leader for 67 years.

Princess Irene is also survived by their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren.

"The family requests that our privacy be respected as the necessary arrangements are made for the funeral," the statement said.

Source: News24