South Africa: 'He Was Running Away From Police' - Eastern Cape Cops Shoot Wanted Man Dead

A murder case has been opened after Port Elizabeth police shot and killed a one of Gelvandale's most wanted.

Shakoer "Jiggley" Mohammed, who was affiliated to the Spotbouer gang, was wanted in connection with a February murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Mohammed was shot dead at around 09:30 on Tuesday morning after he pointed a firearm at officers.

Following a tip-off, police Mohammed in a street in Gelvandale, but he fled.

At one point, Soci said, he produced a firearm and pointed it at the police. But the police shot him.

A revolver was found lying next to his body.

"As part of crime stabilisation and the combatting of gang-related murders, the National Intervention Unit deployed in the northern areas launched a manhunt searching for one of the Port Elizabeth's most wanted suspects on Tuesday in Blesbok Street in Gelvandale, which resulted in the suspect being gunned down.

"It is alleged that Mohammed, who is affiliated to the Spotbouer gang, was fatally wounded as he was running away from police evading arrest," said Soci.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been informed of the shooting.

Mohammed was wanted by police for the murder of Remo Januarie who was shot in the chest in February while walking in the street.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thembeka Dyantyi, said police would do everything in their power to ensure that the ongoing gang violence in the area was stabilised and that suspects were arrested.

"Since December 2018, the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) have been assigned to the hotspot areas of Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp. An additional deployment of the NIU and special task force joined their counterparts in February 2019. These teams are concentrating on stabilisation of gangsterism, illegal firearms and trio crimes which remain a priority in the province," Dyantyi said.

