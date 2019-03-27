South Africa: 16 Wanted Suspects Arrested By Detectives During Tracing Operation

press release

Sixteen wanted suspects nabbed by Mdantsane Cluster detectives for various crimes during tracing operation last night.

Amongst the arrests, a suspect was nabbed for murder and rape, following alleged rape of a 93-year-old woman in Mooiplaas.

Some were on a run and the court issued warrant of arrests for crimes ranging from contravention of protection order house breaking and theft.

Others were arrested for malicious damage to property, absconding and they were traced back to Westbank Prison, arson, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common.

These suspects were traced and arrested around Mdantsane Cluster, in Mdantsane, Cambridge, Vulindlela, Mooiplaas, Bluewater.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 41years old respectively.

Sixteen wanted suspects will appear in the Mdantsane, Komga and East London Magistrate's Court.