South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Five Armed Prison Escapees in Vryheid

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Five armed and dangerous awaiting trial prisoners are on the run after escaping from a police van in Vryheid on Tuesday morning, prompting a massive police manhunt.

Police officials and the K9 unit are searching for the men.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said at about 11:00 the men bolted from a police van transporting them from Nongoma Magistrate's Court to prison to Vryheid Correctional Services.

"While they were passing the Ngome policing area, the prisoners held up the police officers and took their firearms. The vehicle managed to stop and the prisoners fired shots. Five prisoners then escaped with police firearms in their possession," Zwane said.

The police officers were not injured.

"The escapees were in custody on various charges like rape, robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A case of escaping from lawful custody and robbery has be opened at Ngome police station for investigation," said Zwane.

Source: News24

South Africa

