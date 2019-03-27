Mauritius to Present Its First Voluntary National Review On Implementation of SDGs

press release

Mauritius is expected to present the first Voluntary National Review (VNR) in July 2019, at the High Level Development Forum (HLPF) of the ECOSOC in New York, in line with its commitment to the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commonly referred to as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For Mauritius, it is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade which is leading in the preparation of the Mauritius VNR, that highlights the report progress made by adhering countries with regard to implementation of the SDGs.

The Report itself is a snapshot of how Mauritius is implementing the SDGs and will include the progress made in the implementation of the 17 Goals as well as the challenges faced and the way forward. It will also highlight the work undertaken by stakeholders to address commitments under the UN 2030 Agenda.

A first draft of the Report has been finalised and the public in general is invited to provide concise and succinct feedback, comments and views on the draft document by 31 March 2019.

The first draft may be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, on the following link: http://foreign.govmu.org/English/Pages/default.aspx

In 2015, Mauritius committed to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the SDGs. The SDGs is a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Stakeholders, including Government, Civil Society, Private Sector Stakeholders and Academia are called upon to partner together in Leaving No One Behind.