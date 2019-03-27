27 March 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Unctad - Fostering Industrialisation and Development in Mauritius

Mauritius will host, on 11 and 12 April 2019, a capacity-building workshop on Transforming Mauritius: Policies to Foster Industrialisation and Development. The objective of the workshop is to provide a platform for participants to acquire knowledge about new challenges in industrial policy formulation.

It will be organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection. Some 70 participants from both the public and private sectors are expected to attend.

Topics such as Structural Transformation and Industrial Policy, Industrial Policy in a Digital World, Industrial Policy in Open Economies, and Regional Value Chains in SADC will be covered during the workshop.

