Mauritius: Special Weather Bulletin

Photo: Pixabay

Tropical Cyclone (file photo).

Special weather report issued at 11h00 this Wednesday 27 March 2019



High Wave warning for Rodrigues valid until 10h00 on Friday 29 March 2019.

The intense tropical cyclone JOANINHA is generating heavy swells of the order of 5 meters which are influencing the sea state around Rodrigues.

Also storm surge will cause a rise in the sea water level of about 1.0 metres above the normal tides which will result in the inundation of low lying coastal areas particularly to the east, south and south-west.

It is strongly advised for fishermen, boaters and the public not to go out at sea and not to venture on the beaches until the all clear advice from the concerned authorities.