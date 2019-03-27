South Africa: U.S. Civil Rights Legend Gives South Africa Some DIY Advice

analysis

Don't count on governments to end poverty - they're all broke. (We noticed.)

US civil rights legend Andrew Young jolted many in his audience at the University of Johannesburg last week when he advised them to stop counting on the government to eradicate poverty and to rely instead on themselves - and the private sector.

"When people talk about governments ending poverty, it's just not realistic... governments are all in debt," he said.

"We've got to do it ourselves and we can't hold anybody else responsible."

Young, 87, who stood at Martin Luther King's side in leading the civil rights movement in the 1960s and then went on to become a US Congressman, US ambassador to the UN and then mayor of Atlanta, was at the university to receive an honorary doctorate.

The degree was to pay tribute to "an icon in his own right, a legend who has inspired the global struggle for justice... and helped change the course of history... ," said Professor Alex Broadbent, the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities.

At a seminar before receiving the honorary degree, Young raised a few socialist eyebrows with some politically-incorrect advice about how to tackle South Africa's social...