Namibia's Imports Decline in 2018

NAMIBIA reduced expenditure on imported goods and services during 2018 by 31% compared to 2017, says statistician general Alex Shimuafeni.

He revealed this when he released the country's trade statistics for 2018 in Windhoek yesterday.

Shimuafeni said during 2018, the country spent N$17,38 billion on imports, compared to N$25,18 billion spent in 2017.

The statistics show that the negative trade balance was attributed to the purchase of high-value manufactured commodities from industrialised countries.

Minerals, according to the statistics, topped the export list, with precious stones, metals and raw copper contributing 22% and ores with 11%.

The only non-minerals' products in the top commodities export list are fish, which put in 10%, while re-exports made up 13%.

China was the biggest importer (18%) of Namibian products in 2017, South Africa (16%), and Belgium and Botswana (10%).

South Africa exported most goods to Namibia, followed by Zambia, China, the Bahamas and Botswana.

Unam senior economics lecturer Omu Kakujaha-Matundu said since the statistics did not indicate why imports have outgrown exports, the only explanation could be that the economy had weakened.

He added that the cost-cutting measures introduced by the government also impacted on the imports.

"These exports are more from the capital-intensive mining sector that has since independence created growth without jobs phenomena," stated Kakujaha-Matundu.

He said the country should only celebrate if these exports come from the manufacturing and value addition sectors that will make a severe dent on unemployment.