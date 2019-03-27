Nigeria: NFF Names Osun FA Office After Ogunjobi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has decided to honour the late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi by naming the mini secretariat being constructed for the Osun FA in Osogbo after the late football figure.

Ogunjobi was a former international footballer and administrator who died on February 11, the 35th anniversary of his international debut for Nigeria.

Sports Village Square recalls that Ogunjobi was one of the players that featured in the goalless outing that Nigeria had in the Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifying match with Morocco in Lagos.

He was buried in Ibadan on March 15, 2019. According to a media release by the NFF, the Executive Committee endorsed a pronouncement of the President of NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick to christen the Mini-Secretariat being constructed in Osogbo, Osun State capital as Taiwo Ogunjobi Football House.

Ogunjobi was the chairman of Osun State FA when he died.