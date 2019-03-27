Nigeria: Customs Seeks Strong Collaboration Among Agencies to Curb Fake Drugs

Abuja — The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), has called for strong collaboration among agencies of government to rid the country of fake drugs.

Ali said this yesterday in Abuja at the 25th anniversary celebration of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He lamented that the menace of drug abuse had permeated every nook and cranny of the country and urged parents to inculcate good virtues in their children and warn them against drug abuse.

Also, wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who spoke at the event, commended the NAFDAC for its efforts in effective control and regulation of medicines as well as wholesomeness of foods and other related products in the past 25 years.

She said the agency had made giant strides in protecting the country against counterfeit medicines and ensuring quality, safety and efficacy of medicines.

Mrs. Buhari recalled the poor state of the pharmaceutical products and industries and other related sectors before the establishment of NAFDAC in 1993, adding that the advent of the agency significantly reduced death burden arising from counterfeit medicines, food contaminants, poor quality packaging of water and corrosive cosmetics.

She extolled the contributions of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili to the development of NAFDAC and pharmaceutical and allied industries, adding that Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry her patriotic and selfless contributions.

Aisha Buhari, who described Akunyili as a transparent, hardworking and dedicated Nigerian, observed that she was a firm believer in the President's vision of a corruption-free and egalitarian society.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said NAFDAC had done very well in the last 25 years and that the committee would continue to collaborate with it to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the country.

Also, the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said traditional rulers would continue to support efforts and advocacy against drug abuse and other areas required for progress in the country.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency was celebrating because of its many achievements such as protecting the country from counterfeit medicines, clearing its N3.2 billion debt, improved staff welfare, seizure of N198 billion worth of Tramadol last year and simplified application procedures, among others.