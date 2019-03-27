Kenya: AK Vow to Punish Errant Track Officials

Athletics Kenya (AK) has vowed to take unspecified action against officials involved in malpractices during the national trials for Africa Under-18 and Under-20 Championships planed from April 13 to 20 in Abidjan.

AK has since reinstated three athletes to the Under-20 team after they were replaced by some officials despite having performed well to make the team during the trials held on Thursday and Friday last week at Kasarani.

The 10,000 metres runner Bravin Kipkogei was the latest athlete to be recalled to Team Kenya yesterday, a day after 5,000m runners Reuben Pogisho and Jacob Kiprop were brought back.

AK Youth Committee chairman Barnaba Korir described the move to replace the athletes without wider consultation as "erroneous and unfortunate."

Kipkogei, who finished second in men's 10,000m during the national trials, had been replaced by Samuel Chebole who missed the trials and is with the IAAF World Cross Country Championships team.

Korir said Chebole, who is with Under-20 team for the World Cross Country Championships, will not be able to double up effectively since he has no experience in the long distance track event.

Kipkogei finished second in 29:39.3 behind the winner Victor Kipkurui to both seal their places in the team but Kipkogei would be replaced by Chebole.

Pogisho and Kiprop had been replaced by Francis Lagat and Victor Chepkwony, who had to compete alone after they missed the first 5,000m final. Lagat and Chepkwony had staged a successful appeal after missing the final to be allowed to compete alone. They would then post the fastest times.