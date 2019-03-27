Tanzania: Dar Conference to Address Health Financing

Dar es Salaam — Health financing will be among the major topics that will dominate the 7th East African Health and Scientific Conference opening in Dar es Salaam tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Delegates from the partner states as well as the development partners will deliberate on how to mobilise more resources for the key social sector.

Financing of health delivery systems is seen as one of the major challenges facing the East African Community (EAC) region, both as a bloc and individual countries.

The EAC, which is organizing the conference through the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) is concerned due to the dwindling financial resources particularly from donors.

The reduced budget, both from the development partners and the partner states, has seen the EAC scale down its operations, especially on projects such as health which largely depend on foreign aid.

Analysts contend that sustained health financing was critical for reaching universal health coverage and can be realised mainly in raising funds or using available funds more equitably.

In order to ensure, the question of financial resources is fully addressed, the conference will bring in the key officials from the ministry of Finance from the six EAC partner states.

Others will be those from the ministries of Health, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Members of Parliaments from the National Assemblies and representatives of the EAC organs and institutions.

Delegates from the development partners who traditionally contribute over 50 per cent of the annual budget of the Community, health researchers and scientists will also be in attendance.

The conference at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) will also witness the official launch of various health programmes in the region, among them the digital health project and young health scientists forum.