Kenya: Desperate Slay Queens Can't Stop Stalking Kenyan Hunk Chris Mbamba

Newest Harambee Stars player Chris Mbamba is working overtime to professionally put at bay dozens of 'Slay Queens' who are keen to 'know more about him'.

The baby-faced attacker, who previously represented Sweden youth teams, was recently called up for national team duty by coach Sebastian Migne ahead of last weekend's 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualification match against Ghana in Accra.

The 27-year-old Sweden-based player has since impressed Migne in training but will have to wait a little longer to earn his debut pending clearance from Fifa and the Sweden Football Association.

His recent stay in Kenya on international duty was however subject to significant interest and offers from female admirers, Nairobi News can now reveal.

FRIEND REQUESTS

Sources within the team's camp have revealed that Mbamba, who was born in Zimbabwe to a Kenyan mother and Namibian father, has lately witnessed increased activity on his social media accounts, with friend requests and inbox messages dominating his Facebook and Instagram pages.

One woman is said to have gathered the courage and resources to visit the Harambee Stars training at Kasarani Stadium and thereafter approached the player with a bold request for a 'private' moment.

Another lady went ahead to call a veteran Harambee Stars footballer in the camp and begged to be offered an opportunity to speak to Mbamba.

The former Port Vale (England) and Ham Kam (Norway) player left for Sweden on Monday morning but is expected back in the country in early June to join the national squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.