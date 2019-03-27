Liberia: Minister Tweah - 'Human Capital Development Remains Top Priority'

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., has described Human Capital Development as one of President George Weah's major priorities under the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

According to him, this this will be reflected in the ministry's new strategic plan.

Minister Tweah spoke at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, which marked the official launch of the process leading to the formulation of the Ministry's Strategic Plan for 2019-2023.

He expressed gratitude for the conceptual framework and target objectives of the plan.

Under the new MFDP's Strategic Plan, Tweah expressed the hope that the ministry will work with the entire government, and the various development partners to determine whether the government was meeting different benchmarks.

He explained further that a cardinal aspiration of the new strategic plan is to turn the ministry into the most efficient and effective service delivery with aim to end delays in processing financial documents at the ministry.

"Human capital development is a major priority under the PAPD, including quality education and health for which the World Bank has committed to providing additional financing in the amount of US$50 million to address challenges in the education sector," Tweah said.

He said under the PAPD, government focuses on improving the country's road infrastructure, "because without roads, Liberia's growth outlook will continue to remain a challenge."

Tweah therefore said investment in road infrastructures is also cardinal under the PAPD.

He also named electricity and ports management as other priorities well captured in the PAPD, which the Ministry's Strategic Plan will seek to address.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with investors to expand the capacity of the LEC where over 2,000 transformers and transmitters will be brought into the country, instead of the targeted 300 pieces.

Participants at the launch of MFDP's Strategic Plan for 2019-2023.

Electricity infrastructure, he said remains a challenge for the country, and a priority under the PAPD.

He expressed optimism that the mode of delivery will have to be effective and efficient in the midst of enormous challenges government is faced with, adding that it was important to look at what entities were doing from a logically point and to have it tied to the PAPD.

Minister Tweah said doing so will enable government to look at some of the problems to solve.

The gathering included development partners and representatives of the ministries and agencies of government, as well as officials and technicians of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.