South Sudan: Sudan, South Sudan discuss further oil cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Eng. Yagoub Adam Bashir has affirmed on Thursday the continuity of cooperation between the two countries in the re-pumping of oil from the fields of southern Sudan and to accelerate its pace. This came during a meeting at his office on Wednesday, with the Ambassador of Southern Sudan; in the presence of the Under-Secretary-General and the Director General of Oil Exploration and Production.

The meeting discussed arrangements for the second phase of pumping oil in the fields of Southern Sudan, touching on the activation of the agreements of training southern cadres at the oil training center in Khartoum. The minister called for consolidating the meanings of peace and improvement of the working environment in the border between the two countries and enhancing cooperation in joint interests. He pointed out that most neighboring countries at the global level always find them working to exchange mutual benefits.

For his part, the Ambassador of South Sudan praised cooperation of the Ministry of Oil and Gas with his country in the era of all successive ministers to the ministry, adding that the joint cooperation between the two countries, which was signed in Addis Ababa on the oil file between the two countries, is progressing forward in the right direction, hoping that other files between the two countries follow the oil model, stressing his aspiration to continue cooperation among the embassy, the Ministry of Oil and Gas and its counterpart in southern Sudan for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The Director General of Oil Exploration and Production gave a briefing on the volume of cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil.