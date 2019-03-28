Kenya: 'Disgrace to Football' - Muluya Slams Ruaraka

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya could not hide his discontent with the state of the Ruaraka Complex pitch as his side lost out 3-1 to Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday afternoon.

The pitch, overally bumpy and with huge patches uncovered by grass all over the pitch proved to be a challenge for the ball playing Sharks as they lost out to a more direct Tusker.

Though he conceded they were beaten fair and square by the brewers, Muluya could not take away the fact that the pitch might have played a huge role in his side's defeat.

"The two teams play in the same pitch, but they are used to it because they train here everyday. But, it's a disgrace for Tusker to have such a pitch and furthermore bring their matches here. You can't even compare this to some of the worst pitches we have seen in the league," a disappointed Muluya offered.

He added; It is a disgrace to Kenyan football and it should be banned. In fact it should be banned as early as yesterday."

"The organizing body needs to do something about this pitch. If we want to improve the standard of football in the country we can't be coming to play in such fields. Probably you can look at how many points they are collecting from here compared to other people and it gives you a hint."

Muluya's complaints follow that of Mathare's Francis Kimanzi who also voiced the same complaints when his side beat Tusker 2-1 in January.

Kimanzi termed the pitch, then at a better state than it is today, as a big joke and one that should never host a top-flight game.

Initially at the beginning of the season, the Ruaraka pitch had been banned by the KPL safety committee but the ban was lifted a few days later.

Muluya has now vowed to atone for the huge loss against the brewers when the two sides clash in the return fixture in a fortnight, saying his side has to be back stronger mentally after the loss.

"We lost fairly because they had a good game and took their chances early. After 20 minutes being 2-0 down is tough but credit to my players because they showed the character to try and come back," Muluya said.

He added; "We are facing condensed matches and we need to quickly rectify the weak areas we have seen. The most important thing is the focus and to get psychologically stronger."

Muluya has also hinted he will not delve much into the transfer market after landing the signature of Tanzanian Athanas Mdamu while youngster Nicholas Omondi has been recalled from his loan spell at Kibera Black Stars.

While Mdamu was a starter against Tusker, Omondi came on as a second half substitute and made an assured impression.