Kenya: Wondering What Top Teacher Tabichi Will Do With Sh100 Million? Guess No More

Nairobi — Peter Tabichi, the winner of this year's Global Teacher Prize who pocketed a cool Sh100 million now says he will donate some the funds to the society which earned him the award.

Tabichi who jetted back into the country from Dubai on Wednesday afternoon, told reporters at the airport that part of the funds that he will donate will go towards elevating the standards of Keriko School in Nakuru County where he is a tutor and put up other projects in the nearby community.

"First, I want to provide water to the school where I teach because there is no water, ensure we have facilities that we don't have like science laboratories and computer laboratory with Internet," he said.

For the surrounding community, Tabichi will initiate agricultural programs aimed at addressing food insecurity.

"I know I can't solve all the problems in the country, but I'm going to bring a positive impact to the surrounding community. To start with, I will promote kitchen gardening and also growing of drought tolerant crops," he added.

Tabichi teaches Mathematics and Physics at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani Village, was crowned the winner of the prestigious award for dedicating his life to helping others.

He had been giving out 80 per cent of his salary to local community projects, including education, sustainable agriculture and peace building.

He is said to have changed lives of his students in many ways, including introduction of science clubs and promotion of peace between different ethnic groups and religions.

According to the Varkey Foundation, which is the founder of the Global Teacher Prize, Tabichi's dedication, hard work and passionate belief in his students' talent in poorly - resourced school in remote rural Kenya was among the reasons he was chosen for the award.

Teachers Service Commission Boss Nancy Macharia, who received Tabichi, said his win was a clear indication of the great work being done by Kenyan teachers.

"I have always said that teachers are unsung heroes. This is a proud moment for the teaching profession and our country at large, I want to encourage teachers to carry on with the good work as the world is watching," said Macharia.