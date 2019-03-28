Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Women Football - She-Amavubi Hold DRC in Friendly Match

Rwanda senior women team came from behind to force a draw against DR Congo's Olympic team in an international friendly match played Tuesday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Flavine Mawete Musolo came off the bench to put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute before second-half substitute Callixte Iradukunda equalized in the 73rd minute.

Speaking to Times Sport after the match, She-Amavubi skipper Sifa Gloria Nibagwire said that she was happy with the draw, and thanked the local football association for organizing the friendly match.

Lineups

Rwanda XI: Judith Nyirabashyitsi (GK), Sifa Gloria Nibagwire (C), Louise Maniraguha, Joselyne Mukantaganira, Milliam Nyiransanzabera, Nadine Mukandayisenga, Alice Kalimba, Marie Jeanne Nyiramfashimana, Liberathe Nibagwire, Dudja Umwariwase and Anne Marie Ibangarye.

DR Congo XI: Eyale Liteli Huguette (GK), Kaba Kaba Siala, Vukulu Nzumba Belange, Kalubi Yabadi Christel, Ndaya Kanjinda Monica, Mawete Musolo Flavine, Kapoyi Monique Ruth and Kasaj Yav Marlene.

Tuesday

