27 March 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Women Football - She-Amavubi Hold DRC in Friendly Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yvonne Iradukunda

Rwanda senior women team came from behind to force a draw against DR Congo's Olympic team in an international friendly match played Tuesday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Flavine Mawete Musolo came off the bench to put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute before second-half substitute Callixte Iradukunda equalized in the 73rd minute.

Speaking to Times Sport after the match, She-Amavubi skipper Sifa Gloria Nibagwire said that she was happy with the draw, and thanked the local football association for organizing the friendly match.

Lineups

Rwanda XI: Judith Nyirabashyitsi (GK), Sifa Gloria Nibagwire (C), Louise Maniraguha, Joselyne Mukantaganira, Milliam Nyiransanzabera, Nadine Mukandayisenga, Alice Kalimba, Marie Jeanne Nyiramfashimana, Liberathe Nibagwire, Dudja Umwariwase and Anne Marie Ibangarye.

DR Congo XI: Eyale Liteli Huguette (GK), Kaba Kaba Siala, Vukulu Nzumba Belange, Kalubi Yabadi Christel, Ndaya Kanjinda Monica, Mawete Musolo Flavine, Kapoyi Monique Ruth and Kasaj Yav Marlene.

Tuesday

Rwanda 1-1 DR Congo

Rwanda

New Israeli Envoy to Prioritise Tourism Promotion

Rwanda and Israel have a lot in common, especially a tragic past that hit the two nations: the 1994 Genocide against the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.