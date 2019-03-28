Zimbabwe: Gogo Emerges Zimbabwe's New Hero After Devastating Floods

Photo: Highlands Presbyterian Church

A Zimbabwe elderly woman was rewarded big-time for showing love, compassion and extending hand to victims of Cyclone Idai floods. Econet Wireless Executive Chairman Dr Strive Masiyiwa, Jesus’ ambassador himself rewarded the elderly woman.

Harare — Amid the gloom from the deadly floods devastating Zimbabwe, an act of selflessness that is the hallmark of the Southern African country in times of distress has emerged.

In an example of the biblical dictate of putting other people's needs first, an elderly woman has become a phenomenon after walking more than 17 kilometres from Mbare township to a church in the central business district of Harare to deliver her donation towards victims of Cyclone Idai.

The donation to the Highlands Presbyterian Church was humble, consisting of pots and cooking utensils and aptly drew parallels with the biblical poor widow, who gave more than all the others, including the rich, into the treasury during offerings.

With one good deed begetting another, Zimbabwean multi-billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa, has offered to build a luxurious house and offered a $1 000 (R14 320) lifetime monthly allowance to the elderly woman for her donation to the victims.

The house will be built anywhere the unidentified elderly woman wished and would be equipped with solar power and running water.

Masiyiwa expressed admiration of the woman, whose picture of her carrying what appears to be a heavy load of the pots and cooking utensils on her head, is trending.

"How many young men, and even women in their cars watched her carry that sack, and never asked to help? This is how you miss the Angel of God," the religious Masiyiwa said.

Masiyiwa, hailed as the richest Zimbabwean, is the founder of the country's largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless, and second largest bank in the country, Steward Bank.

He and his wife, Tsitsi, are respected across Africa for their philanthropy.

Masiyiwa donated $5 million (R71.6 million) towards the flood victims whilst individually hiring rescuing helicopters to fly victims to safety.

The floods have killed more than 250 Zimbabweans.