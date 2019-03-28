Rwanda: Athletics Quartet Off to Denmark for World Cross Country Champs

Four middle distance runners departed Kigali Wednesday night with high ambitions ahead of the 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships - scheduled to kick off on March 30.

Lead by their trainer Eric Karasira, the five-man delegation took off at 7pm aboard a Brussels Airlines flight.

"We have had good preparations, and our target is to win at least one medal," said Karasira.

Rwanda's prospects for a medal in Denmark were dealt a last minute blow as US-based James Sugira pulled out of the team with a knee injury last week.

The 22-year was due to link up with his four compatriots in Copenhagen on Thursday.

At the 2019 edition of the annual world's biggest cross country event, Rwanda is represented by; Felicien Muhitira, Noel Hitimana, Theophile Bigirimana and Christophe Tuyishime.