28 March 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Athletics Quartet Off to Denmark for World Cross Country Champs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Four middle distance runners departed Kigali Wednesday night with high ambitions ahead of the 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships - scheduled to kick off on March 30.

Lead by their trainer Eric Karasira, the five-man delegation took off at 7pm aboard a Brussels Airlines flight.

"We have had good preparations, and our target is to win at least one medal," said Karasira.

Rwanda's prospects for a medal in Denmark were dealt a last minute blow as US-based James Sugira pulled out of the team with a knee injury last week.

The 22-year was due to link up with his four compatriots in Copenhagen on Thursday.

At the 2019 edition of the annual world's biggest cross country event, Rwanda is represented by; Felicien Muhitira, Noel Hitimana, Theophile Bigirimana and Christophe Tuyishime.

Rwanda

New Israeli Envoy to Prioritise Tourism Promotion

Rwanda and Israel have a lot in common, especially a tragic past that hit the two nations: the 1994 Genocide against the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.