Africa Loses $2.4trn Annually to Diseases - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that nearly 630 million years of healthy life were lost in 2015 due to the diseases afflicting the population across its 47 Member States in Africa.

This, the organisation said has amounted to a loss of more than $2.4 trillion from the region's gross domestic product value annually.

According to WHO, five countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania, accounted for almost 50 per cent of the total years lost in healthy life accrued in the WHO African Region.

It said: "Non-communicable diseases have overtaken infectious diseases as the largest drain on productivity, accounting for 37 per cent of the disease burden. Other culprits for loss of healthy years are communicable and parasitic diseases; maternal, neonatal and nutrition related conditions and injuries.

"Around 47 per cent or $ 796 billion, of this lost productivity value could be avoided in 2030 if the Sustainable Development Goals related to these health conditions are achieved," WHO disclosed.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: "Four years into the implementation of countries' efforts towards achieving UHC, current average expenditure on health in the Region falls short of this expectation.

"To achieve the health-related SDG targets, countries must invest adequately in the development of resilient national and local health systems to effectively, affordably and efficiently deliver the integrated packages of proven cost-effective interventions contained in relevant programmatic global strategies and plans to target populations in need.

"As a target of SDG 3, universal health coverage would require countries in the WHO African Region to spend, on average, at least $ 271 per capita per year on health, or 7.5 per cent of the region's gross domestic product."