Kenya: Peter Tabichi Given Hero's Welcome After 'World's Best Teacher' Award

Elated students and teachers of Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru broke into song and dance on Wednesday upon the arrival of Peter Mokaya Tabichi, who won the 2019 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

They waved placards with messages in his praise, blew whistles and lifted Mr Tabichi shoulder-high at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, after he landed.

The 36-year old mathematics and physics teacher was on Sunday declared the best teacher in the world at an event in Dubai.

Mr Tabichi received an award of $1 million (Sh100.8 million), which he says he will use to develop his school and the community.

"There are several projects that I wish to undertake. I will ensure the school has access to clean water and build a well-equipped computer laboratory," he said.

Nancy Macharia, chief executive of the Teachers Service Commission, said Mr Tabichi will be promoted and given a certificate of recognition.

Ms Macharia said the teacher's name will also be forwarded to the Office of the President for a state commendation.

"I am so delighted that I lack words. Tabichi is a hero and we are going to honour him. The commission recognises hardworking teachers who go beyond their call of duty," she said.

Mr Tabichi described his award as one for Africa and its teachers and encouraged girls and women to take up STEM courses.