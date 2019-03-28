Kenya U-23 Coach Kimanzi Rues Missed Chances

Emerging Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has bemoaned missed chances in their 0-0 draw against Sudan at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday that saw them exit the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers on a 2-0 on aggregate score.

The juniors needed to score three clear goals to overturn the 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg last week in Khartoum, but wasted chances with naivety and inexperience derailing Kimanzi's game plan.

"We kept the game on their side by failing to convert our chances, you can only open up a game with a goal, we should have done this in the first half," said Kimanzi.

"We are talking about young players getting together in few weeks and so they were too much in a hurry to score in some difficult situations but we've to accept the results, it's over there's no other rematch," added the Mathare United coach.

Kimanzi further defended his wasteful forwards that huffed and puffed the entire 90 minutes with attempted cross balls that were cleared by the Sudanese's vigilant defence.

"We've to encourage the few options we have when it comes to offensive. Sometimes we've to use what we've and we had young strikers who were not composed in front of goal."

Sudan will face Nigeria in the third round in June.