Nigeria: P&G Provides Over 240 Million Litres of Clean Drinking Water in Nigeria

Procter & Gamble (P&G), makers of iconic brands such as Always and Ariel, has said it has provided over 24 million litres of clean drinking water in Nigeria in 15 years through its non-profit Children's Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program.

This was made known by the CSDW program managing director, P&G Nigeria, Adil Farhat, during the event organised in commemoration of the 2019 World Water Day, convened by Procter and Gamble in partnership with Global Citizen with the theme: "Leaving No One Behind," in Abuja.

"We excited about this 15 billion liters milestone and are committed to providing access to clean water for more families in the year ahead. P&G has provided approximately 240 million liters of clean water in Nigeria since the program began in 2004 and we will intensify our WASH efforts in schools and continue our work in collaboration with many stakeholders," Farhat said.

She added, "We are proud to leverage our longstanding partnerships with Society for Family Health, PIND, Rotary International and PLAN International to provide clean water and foster behavioural change in Nigeria.

" P&G is set to provide more than 25 million liters of clean water in the next three months and will support Global Citizen's campaign to increase investment in proven water, sanitation and hygiene solutions in Nigeria," she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu said, "WASH forms a central part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it is imperative that good progress is made towards achieving it."