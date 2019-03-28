Sudan: Fire Destroys Homes, Crops, Fodder in South Darfur

ED El Fursan — Dozens of families are living rough in the open and under trees after an extensive fire consumed homes and property in South Darfur on Monday.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out in the Showra area in Ed El Fursan locality. Dozens of houses have been destroyed. The blaze also caused huge property and agricultural crops damage estimated at millions of Pounds.

One of the victims said that the fire destroyed 812 sacks of groundnuts, 83 sacks of sorghum and millet, SDG 210,000 ($4,400*) in cash, as well as about 10,000 packs of fodder and 50,000 sacks of groundnut fodder.

He said that the affected families are now living in the open and under the trees, and applied to humanitarian organisations to provide emergency aid to those affected.

