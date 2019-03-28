Sudan: Omdurman Pharmacist Injured in Armed Robbery

Omdurman / Wad Madani — A woman pharmacist was severely injured in Sudan's second city of Omdurman this week, when an armed group stormed and robbed the pharmacy where she works.

In a statement, the Central Pharmacists Committee told Radio Dabanga that an armed group stormed Aram Pharmacy in the large and popular El Sawra district in Omdurman. Pharmacist Hawazin El Hadi suffered a serious injury to her neck and extensive bleeding from a vein.

The robbers seized the cash takings of the pharmacy, as well as El Hadi's mobile phone.

In its statement, the Central Pharmacists Committee holds the government and its security agencies responsible, and has demanded "an urgent and transparent investigation and that the perpetrators be immediately brought to justice".

It asserts: "The incident reflects the regime's inability to protect citizens and private and public institutions."

El Gezira

The pharmacists in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira have called on the workers in the pharmaceutical sector to protest on Tuesday, after the security forces arrested pharmacist Omeima Abdelmutalib "in a manner contrary to the Sudanese values in respecting women".

#SudanUprising

Pharmacists have been prominent in the protests and acts of civil disobedience that have continued throughout Sudan since mid-December 2018 in response to the call of the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, calling for the overthrow of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime.