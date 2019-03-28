Sudan: Committee to Probe Deterioration of Abu Halima Scheme to Be Formed

Khartoum — Chairman of Khartoum State's Legislative Council, Engineer Sidiq El-Sheikh gave directive on setting up a committee to investigate reasons of deterioration of Abu Halima Agricultural Scheme , north Bahri Locality.

This came while he was chairing a sitting of the Legislative Council Wednesday in which the Council endorsed report of the Social Affairs and Orientation about performance and plan of the Ministry of Social Development presented by Head of the Committee, Husham Al-Raida.

The report indicated to the Ministry plan on addressing social issues , improvement of economic situations , particularly issues of combating poverty, unemployment, funding, dissemination of culture of free work, production and productivity.

The plan , the report explained, included 36 projects and 178 operations at cost in excess of 7 billion pounds.