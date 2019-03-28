Sudan: Haroun Sworn-in Before President of the Republic

Khartoum — Ahmed Mohamed Haroun and Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi were sworn-in before President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir as assistants of President of the Republic in presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, Ltx. Gen.x Awad Ibn Auf and Chief Justice, Abdul-Majeed Idris.

Following the oath-taking ceremony , Ahmed Haroun said in a press statement that the would diligently and sincerely work to assist the President in leading a major national transformation in this delicate stage to engage all sons of Sudan in drawing the country's future map for achieving development, well-being , peace and security, political and economic stability.

Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi , for his part, stressed that this stage requires intensification of all efforts to overcome the economic crisis and support all measures being taken by the government in this connection.

He added that they would exert all possible endeavors to find commonalities between the holdout and opposition forces as well as the arms holders, affirming that they would be the best aides for the President in this stage.