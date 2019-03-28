Sudan: Al-Basher Affirms State Sponsorship to Disabled Youth and Children

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Basher has affirmed the state's to sponsor the mentally disabled-youth and children to enable them to realize their aspirations and strengthen their participation in all international forums.

President al-Bashir, addressing a celebration for honoring Sudan Team for the Disabled, at Palace Wednesday, pledged to establish playgrounds and gymnasiums for people with disabilities to enable them to carry out their activities and communicate their social messages and sports.

The President commended the great achievement achieved by the Sudanese team and the great efforts made by sponsors for the team and their families, in this connection.

Meanwhile, Head of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Abu Huraira Hussein, has expressed the Council's commitment to provide land on which the headquarters and Academy of Disabled will be established.

The Sudanese team has won 26 gold medals, 12 silver and 4 bronze as the best result at the level of the 200 countries participated in the event.