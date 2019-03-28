27 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs Took-Oath

Khartoum — Minister of Finance, Magdi Hassan Yassin and Ministerof Foreign Affairs, Derderri Mohammad Ahmed took-oath, Wednesday, before the President of the Republic and in the presence of the First Vice-President, Chief Justice and the National Prime Minister.

The Ministwer of Finance and Economic Planning said in a press statement following the oath-taking that he will work for strengthening Sudan's position, regionally and internationally, through improvement of the economic situation.

He pointed out that the recommendations of the national dialogue will be the basis of the the plans and projects of the ministry.

